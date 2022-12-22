Doogee unveils V30, S99, and T20 smartphones, now available for purchase

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

With just a few days to Christmas, Doogee, a major player in the rugged phone industry, is planning a massive product launch.

Today, Doogee V30, S99, and T20 are officially open to the public for purchase just in time for the holidays.

If you are still wondering what to get your loved ones for the special day, let me introduce you to these great products:

Doogee V30: Perfect design, eSim feature, flagship processor, and a massive 10800mAh battery

Where to buy it: AliExpress and DoogeeMall

Original price: $399

Global launch price (limited-time offer): $279

Promo period: December 22nd – 23rd

NOTE: Discount only applies to AliExpress. Visit doogeemall.com to learn about their discounts.

Following the V10 in 2021 and the V20 in early 2022, the V30 is the latest dual 5G rugged flagship from Doogee.

It is the first and currently only rugged phone to sport the eSIM feature making it the only phone that allows you to switch SIM cards effortlessly when you are on the go.

Its 10800mAh battery is another feature that sets it apart from the competition. The package comes bundled with a 66W ultra-fast charger to juice up this massive battery.

With eSIM as the main feature of this ultra-rugged phone, there is more to this smartphone.

This beast is run by MediaTek’s Dimensitty 900 chipset, an octa-core processor built with TMSC’s 6nm process tech.

The base memory configuration is 8GB + 256 GB. Both can be expanded to 15GB by 7GB of virtual RAM and 2TB using a microSD card.

The camera set on the V30 includes a 108MP primary sensor, a 20MP night vision camera, and a 16MP ultra-wide camera. A 32MP sensor from Sony is in charge of selfie duties.

On the front of the phone, you have a 6.58-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate taking up most of the real estate. There are also 2 front-facing stereo speakers on either side of the phone.

These speakers are tuned to Hi-Res standards for the best quality sounds. The V30, like every rugged phone, is IP68 and IP69K rated. It is also MIL-STD-819H certified.

Its other features include NFC, L1+L5 dual-band GPS, corning gorilla glass 5, and runs Android 12 OS.

Doogee S99: Best rugged phone camera set, 108MP main camera, 64MP night vision camera, and fast processor

Where to buy it: AliExpress and DoogeeMall

Original price: $329

Global launch Price (limited-time offer): $179

Promo period: December 22nd – 23rd

NOTE: Discount only applies on AliExpress. Visit doogeemall.com to learn about their discounts.

Doogee has released some impressive devices with their S-series, and Doogee S99 is positioned to be one of the best.

This model’s stand-out features are its 108MP main camera, 64MP night vision camera, and 32MP selfie camera.

The 108MP can capture great pictures and details based on pure raw power. The 64MP, on the other hand, can capture sharp images at 20m in pure darkness.

On the front, the 32MP takes stunning selfies that are immediately Instagram-ready.

Aside from the powerful camera, the S99 sports other amazing features, including a powerful 6000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger and 15W wireless charger.

Additionally, it features a 6.3” display with a corning gorilla glass, and it runs Android 12 OS out of the box.

Under the hood, the powerful MediaTek G96 Octa-core processor paired with 8GB + 128GB memory setup.

RAM can reach up to 15GB with 7GB of virtual RAM expansion, and the storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Other features include NFC, IP68 & IP69K ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification, side fingerprint recognition, and a navigation system with support for 4 satellites.

Doogee T20: Premium tablet, 10.4” 2K display, TÜV SÜD eye safety certified, & four loudspeakers tuned by Hi-Res

Premiere platform: AliExpress and DoogeeMall

Original price: $319

Global launch price (Limited time offer): $149

Promo period: December 22nd – 23rd

NOTE: Discount only applies on AliExpress. Visit doogeemall.com to learn about their discounts.

The T20 is the second tablet from Doogee this year. Building on the success of the sold-out T10, the T20 comes with some fascinating features.

Starting with its 10.4” display with a 2K resolution. It is also certified to be safe for the eyes by TÜV SÜD eye safety standards.

Then there are the 4 stereo speakers with smartPA algorithm to leverage the box space to produce louder sounds.

The speakers are then tuned to Hi-Res standards, so you can hear every beat and rhythm as it is meant to be heard. It doesn’t get better than that.

For base storage, the Doogee T20 is one of only a handful of tablets offering 256GB as base storage. And it also comes with the option to expand to 1TB using a microSD card.

The RAM starts at 8GB and can reach up to 15GB with 7GB of virtual RAM. This tablet runs Android 12 OS out of the box and spots an 8300mAh battery with support for an 18W fast charger.

Under the hood, the Unisoc T616 octa-core processor handles performance with a base memory configuration of 8GB + 256GB.

It also comes with a T20 stylus with a 2048 pressure sensitivity and magnetic pogo pins to instantly snap onto the keyboard.

