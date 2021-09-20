DoorDash will now bring beer and liquor directly to your front door

Food delivery service DoorDash is now offering customers the possibility to also order alcohol as part of its normal service. This move brings it closer to its competitors, such as Uber Eats and Instacart.

DoorDash will now deliver alcoholic drinks, such as beer, wine, and various spirits in 20 states across the U.S. and the District of Columbia, as well as Canada and Australia. At present, the company has not revealed the 20 states, but we’ll update when that info is available.

The new feature can be accessed through the DoorDash app, using the newly introduced “Alcohol” tab. Through it, users will be able to order alcohol offered by nearby restaurants, convenience stores, and local retailers.0

The delivery service has stated that users will be required to submit their IDs for verification. They will need to confirm their identity as part of the checkout process and before receiving their products from the driver.

Individuals who do not drink alcohol will be able to opt-out of this service. This will remove the “Alcohol” tab from the app and also stop the service from sending them alcohol-related marketing.

