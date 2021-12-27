Doordash is making all its employees perform deliveries once a month, and some aren’t happy

Doordash employees, you know, the ones who get a W2 at the end of the year and are considered actual employees of the company are reportedly pissed. No, not because of uncompetitive pay or paid time off, but because the company is forcing them to make deliveries once a month.

This applies to anyone working at the company. So whether it’s the CEO, software engineers, or even chief executive officers – everybody will have to make deliveries or shadow a customer-service agent once a month starting next year.

The company announced it was reinstating the program sometime last week in hopes its employees would understand the challenges and problems in its business and help solve them. But as expected, employees are not happy about it.

Via MarketWatch:

On Blind, an app that lets employees post anonymously, a thread about the delivery requirement has about 1,500 comments. The post, which is titled “DoorDash making engineers deliver food,” includes profanity and statements such as “I didn’t sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this.”

Some Doordash employees see this as a good thing, however. “Others responding to the post said it was a good way for engineers to see how their work affects customers and merchants, and possibly to “empathize” with lower-paid delivery workers,” MarketWatch writes.

I think this is a great idea and would love to see more companies implement something similar to this. Apps and services like Doordash were created to help people, so what’s the harm of having employees making all the top decisions step into the shoes of the very people they’re helping. It certainly doesn’t hurt.

