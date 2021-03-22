You can now DoorDash a COVID-19 test kit to your front door

You’ll soon not need to leave your home to get a COVID-19 test, as DoorDash is adding test kits to its DashMart inventory in 12 US cities. The delivery app has partnered with two home testing kit companies, Vault Health, and Everlywell, to provide the testing kits. Both can be ordered for same-day delivery.

DashMart is DoorDash’s take on a virtual convenience store, with products from brick-and-mortar locations like Walgreen’s, 7-Eleven, and CVS. Now you can get COVID-19 tests as well, with two different types offered.

Vault Health’s test costs $119 and is similar to those used by 23andme, and you have to do the testing process while being coached by a Vault Health staffer via video link. Everlywell’s kit is $109 and uses a lower-nose swab that you can do solo, so you don’t have to be seen while digging around in your sinuses. It’s not as deep a probe as the brain-tickling tests you may have encountered before.

Both tests are the PCR variety, which is considered one of the best ways to detect COVID-19. The purchase price also covers packing materials and overnight shipping labels for your kit, and a rush on your results, which should come back via email in a day or two.

As of today, DoorDash customers in Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Sacramento, and Salt Lake City should all have the option to home deliver a COVID test in their app.

