Food delivery service DoorDash was hit by a massive data breach earlier this year. Over 4.9 million businesses and customers are affected, with everything from names, delivery addresses, partial credit card information and driver license details stolen by the hackers.

The breach was discovered earlier this month, and all users who joined the service on or before April 5, 2018 are affected.

Earlier this month, DoorDash says it found some suspicious activity from a third-party provider. That led them to find that another, unauthorized third party had accessed some user information. The data taken includes names, addresses, contact information, partial credit-card numbers, drivers license details (for some 100,000 drivers), and hashed+salted passwords.

DoorDash says it has started reaching out to affected users, so look out for their email.

If you know you joined DoorDash on or before April 5, 2018, there are a few things you can do:

Change your password, asap. If you used that password anywhere else, change it there too – and stop reusing passwords.

Install a password manager like LastPass or 1Password and have it generate long, hard-to-crack passwords for all your logins

If you still have questions for DoorDash, you can call their incident response hotline at 1-855-646-4683

Here’s DoorDash’s full statement on the hack, in case you want to read the rest.

