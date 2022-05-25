Dyson is developing robots to do all of the chores you hate

Dyson doesn’t have a robotic vacuum in its range, but it’s now working on robots that vacuum, among other things. The company has shown off prototypes of robots that it wants to do all your household chores for you.

The robots in the video below can do your dishes, pick up the mess of toys your kids leave on the floor, and vacuum the weird shapes of your upholstery. In short, it’ll do all your chores. Isn’t that cool?

If you’re hoping for a robotic house cleaner to do everything for you, don’t get your hopes up quite yet. Dyson is aiming for a 2030 release for its household robot, according to The Guardian.

That date might be optimistic. Founder James Dyson is famous for his perfectionism, and the company’s previous robotic vacuum, the Dyson 360 Eye, took 18 years to release.

Coinciding with the start of the International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA), Dyson hopes that this sizzle reel will serve as a recruiting tool.

Dyson is on a hiring spree, with 2,000 people joining the company so far this year. Half of that number are coders, engineers, and scientists.

Those new hires will be spread across multiple centers. Dyson is building a new robotics center at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire, UK, while other recruits will be at a new lab in London, or at its global HQ in Singapore.

Dyson is betting big on the future of robotics. It aims to spend £2.75 billion (around $3.45 billion) over the next three years. That money will go to research new motor technology, machine learning software, and general robotics tasks.

