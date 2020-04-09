Deals
eBay is blowing out a bunch of TCL 4K TVs on the cheap in this limited time deal
We hate how good these prices are.
Buying a new 4K TV can put a serious dent in your wallet, but if you’re a smart buyer, then you know there’s always some sort of deal out there that gets it in your hands for a whole lot cheaper.
Well, today you’ve come across one of these deals because eBay has a bunch of TCL 4K TV being blown out the door at some insanely cheap prices. Here’s what’s up for grabs.
- TCL 40″ Full HD 1080p Roku Smart LED TV | $180 (normally $350) – Use code PICKSMART for an additional 15% off
- TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart TV | $229 (normally $430) – Use code PICKSMART for an additional 15% off
- TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR LED Roku Smart TV | $189.80 (normally $389) – Use code PICKSMART for an additional 15% off
- TCL 32-Inch 720p 60Hz Roku Smart LED HDTV | $135 (normally $200) – Use code PICKSMART for an additional 15% off
- TCL 75″ 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart TV | $898 (normally $1,599)
- TCL 50-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart TV | $310 (normally $479)
As you can see, you have a ton of options to choose from. But shockingly enough, there’s still more. You can check out the full list here.
Sure, buying a TV in this current landscape might not be the best investment, but if you’re in a good place financially, these are some great prices that shouldn’t be passed up. Click the button below for more options.
