Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

It’s time to shine a spotlight on the unsung hero of home appliances—the robot vacuum. But we’re not talking about just any robot vacuum—we’re talking about the ECOVACS Deebot T30s Pro.

Usually, this cleaning marvel would set you back $1,099.99, but right now, it’s up for grabs at just $749.99.

That’s a massive saving of $350 for more thrilling purchases—like treats to scatter on your freshly pristine floor.

Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S PRO Robot Vacuum and Mop 4.5 $1,099 $749 The Ecovacs Deebot T30S is a high-performance robot vacuum and mop combo known for its powerful cleaning, advanced navigation, and smart features. What We Like: Powerful 11,000 Pascal suction.

Efficient LiDAR navigation system.

Advanced obstacle avoidance.

Automatic mop cleaning and drying. Check Availability

Need more options? Well, you’re in luck because these discounts are all in part to the company’s New Year sale going on right now.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that the sale ends on January 19, so the clock is ticking on these discounts. Learn more here.

Why should you consider this little dynamo? Picture a world where your floors are perpetually clean, and you don’t have to lift a finger.

The L30s Pro doesn’t just roam around aimlessly; it maps your home with pinpoint accuracy, skillfully avoiding obstacles.

It even responds to voice commands, so you can send it to clean up the remnants of last night’s popcorn party without leaving your comfy spot.

But the deals don’t stop there—take a look at these other bargains from the ECOVACS sale:

DEEBOT X5 Pro OMNI Now $360 Off! Plus Free Gift!

Original Price: $1299.99

Promo Price: $939.99

Free gift worth $24: Two bottles(2) of 110ml cleaning solution

DEEBOT T30S COMBO COMPLETE Now $400 Off! Plus Free Gift!

Original Price: $1399.99

Promo Price: $999.99

Free gift worth $64: Three(3) pieces of antibacterial dust bags,Three(3) pieces of filter, Two(2) bottles of 110ml cleaning solution

DEEBOT N20 PRO PLUS Now $200 Off! Plus Free Gift!

Original Price: $599.99

Promo Price: $399.99

Free gift worth $15: Two(2) pieces of filters

These deals are hotter than a robot vacuum operating at full power, but they’re only available until January 19th.

So, hurry over and grab these savings before disappearing like last year’s resolutions. Your home will feel so fresh and clean that even your mother-in-law will be left speechless.

Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S PRO Robot Vacuum and Mop 4.5 $1,099 $749 Ecovacs is hooking it up with competitive prices and free gifts galore. But hurry, these perks won't last long. You have until January 19, so don't miss out! What We Like: Powerful 11,000 Pascal suction.

Efficient LiDAR navigation system.

Advanced obstacle avoidance.

Automatic mop cleaning and drying. Check Availability

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news