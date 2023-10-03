EK75 VIA is a mechanical keyboard kit for pros and enthusiasts

The Epomaker EK75 VIA mechanical keyboard kit is meticulously crafted to cater to the needs of keyboard enthusiasts and professionals who seek superior performance and customization.

With its 75% gasket-mounted design, upgraded aluminum case, and an array of innovative features, the EK75 VIA kit is a remarkable blend of functionality and style.

It’s not just about the looks; this keyboard kit is packed with features that enhance your typing experience, making it a compelling choice for those who value both form and function.

Epomaker EK75 VIA mechanical keyboard Kit 4.5 $149.99 The Epomaker EK75 VIA mechanical keyboard kit combines premium aluminum construction, versatile connectivity, VIA programmability, hot-swappability, and a 3000mAh battery for an exceptional typing experience.

Premium design and gasket build

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Epomaker EK75 kit stands out with its premium design and gasket build. The keyboard kit is made of high-quality aluminum, adding a touch of sophistication and durability to your workspace.

The gasket-mounted design ensures a more flexible and comfortable typing experience, which can be a big plus for those who spend a lot of time on their keyboards.

Features of the Epomaker EK75 VIA kit

The Epomaker EK75 kit offers three modes of connectivity, offering flexibility for different use cases. Whether you prefer a wired connection for gaming or wireless for a cleaner desk setup, this keyboard kit has you covered.

The hot-swappable feature of the EK75 kit is also worth noting. This allows users to customize their keyboard to their liking without any soldering required.

It’s a feature that not only makes the keyboard more versatile but also more accessible to users of all levels.

One thing to remember is that this kit does not include a keycap set, switch set or mix-pro cable. You can grab everything you need to fully customize your mechanical keyboard right from Epomaker.

Premium design and gasket build

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Epomaker EK75 VIA kit is an embodiment of premium design and superior construction. The keyboard kit features an upgraded aluminum frame that exudes robustness and stability.

Triple modes: Type-C wired, Bluetooth 5.0 & 2.4GHz available

Its gasket-mounted design uses small foam or rubber pieces, known as gaskets, to suspend the keyboard plate. This unique mounting style reduces keystroke shock, minimizes sound vibrations, and provides a smooth, uniform typing experience.

When it comes to connectivity, the EK75 VIA kit excels with its triple modes. You can choose between 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C wired connection options.

The Bluetooth 5.0 allows seamless connection to up to three devices, and switching between the three modes is effortless, enabling efficient multitasking and speedy performance.

VIA-programmable in both wired & 2.4G wireless connection

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Adding to its impressive feature set, the EK75 kit offers VIA programmable compatibility. This enables you to customize your keyboard layout, macros, and lighting, bringing a personal touch to your typing experience.

The keyboard can also connect to VIA in the wireless mode of 2.4G, ensuring real-time changes without the need to flash or reset the keyboard.

Hot-swappable with 5-pin switches and screw-in stabilizers

The EK75 VIA kit features a hot-swappable design that allows for easy switch replacement without soldering.

This opens up a world of customization possibilities, making the EK75 Kit an ideal choice for keyboard enthusiasts. The kit also includes screw-in stabilizers that improve the stability of larger keys and reduce rattle.

Flex-cut PC plate with Poron foams

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The EK75 VIA kit comes with an upgraded Polycarbonate (PC) plate paired with Poron foams. This combination enhances the keyboard’s rigidity and longevity while offering a unique typing experience with a slightly softer bottom-out feel.

The Poron foams, used as a dampening material, reduce echo and resonance, delivering a more solid, consistent typing sound and feel.

Large-capacity built-in battery

The EK75 VIA kit is powered by a 3000mAh rechargeable battery, ensuring consistent, reliable performance even during the longest work or gaming sessions.

Who is this mechanical keyboard kit for?

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Epomaker EK75 VIA kit is an excellent choice for keyboard enthusiasts and professionals who value premium design, versatility, and performance.

If you’re someone who spends a lot of time typing or gaming, or if you’re just a keyboard enthusiast looking for a high-quality, customizable keyboard kit, the Epomaker EK75 kit is worth considering.

Gasket-Mounted Design: Cushions keystrokes, reducing shock and sound vibrations for a smoother typing experience.

Triple Connectivity Modes: Offers 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C wired options for versatile device connection

VIA Programmability: Customize keyboard layout, macros, and lighting, even in wireless mode, enhancing personalization.

Hot-Swappable with 5-Pin Switches: Easily switch out switches without soldering, providing customization possibilities.

Flex-Cut PC Plate with Poron Foams: Improves typing feel and sound profile for a more satisfying and consistent experience.

Large-Capacity Battery: 3000mAh rechargeable battery ensures long-lasting, reliable performance.

Final thoughts

With its premium design, triple connectivity modes, VIA programmability, hot-swappable feature, and a large-capacity built-in battery, the Epomaker EK75 VIA kit offers an unmatched typing experience.

Its combination of aesthetics, performance, and customization options make it a standout choice in the mechanical keyboard market. Dive into a world of premium typing experience with the Epomaker EK75 VIA kit.

