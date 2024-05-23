Connect with us
hellotech banner ad

News

Elon Musk’s X to remove public likes, encouraging edgy content

Elon Musk is removing public likes on X, formerly known as Twitter, in an effort to encourage users to engage with more “edgy” content without fear of backlash.
elon musk grabbing his head in an "Oof" like motion with an X looming over a purple backdrop

Elon Musk is at it again. The social media platform formerly known as Twitter is about to undergo another controversial transformation.

This time, it’s all about likes. Soon, you won’t be able to see what posts other users have liked, because public likes are about to vanish.

According to Haofei Wang, X’s Director of Engineering, the change aims to encourage users to engage with more “edgy” content without fearing backlash.

“Public likes are incentivizing the wrong behavior,” Wang said in response to a post by MacRumors researcher Aaron Perris. “For example, many people feel discouraged from liking content that might be ‘edgy’ in fear of retaliation from trolls, or to protect their public image.”

Perris first uncovered a new flag in the iOS X app that completely disabled the likes tab on all user profiles. Wang then confirmed that X is indeed making likes private. He believes this will improve the For You algorithm by allowing users to like posts freely without worrying about who might see them.

Social media post discussing making likes private.
Image: KnowTechie / Twitter

Enrique Barragan, X’s Senior Software Engineer, offered some additional clarity.

“Once all likes on X go private, users will still be able to see who liked their own posts,” Barragan explained. “The like count or number of likes on posts and replies will still be public for all.”

So, no more snooping on what others are liking, but you’ll still see those juicy like counts.

This move is just the latest in Musk’s ongoing saga of tinkering with X. Whether this change will stick or end up in the bin of discarded ideas remains to be seen.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powerful ideas in 15 minutes

Artificial intelligence investment journalist building an easy-to-read AI investing email newsletter. Get smarter about investing in AI in 5 minutes.

Try it FREE today
EV Universe logo with turquoise bolt design.

Keep up with the Electric Vehicle industry.

Get the weekly report on the Electric Vehicle industry. Read by over 7,000 EV geeks weekly.

Try it FREE today
White chevron on navy blue background.

Simple News for Consumers, Workers, and Investors

Learn about the economy and the companies impacting workers, consumers, and the environment

Sign up Today

More in News

mcafeee banner ad