Elon Musk is at it again. The social media platform formerly known as Twitter is about to undergo another controversial transformation.

This time, it’s all about likes. Soon, you won’t be able to see what posts other users have liked, because public likes are about to vanish.

According to Haofei Wang, X’s Director of Engineering, the change aims to encourage users to engage with more “edgy” content without fearing backlash.

“Public likes are incentivizing the wrong behavior,” Wang said in response to a post by MacRumors researcher Aaron Perris. “For example, many people feel discouraged from liking content that might be ‘edgy’ in fear of retaliation from trolls, or to protect their public image.”

Perris first uncovered a new flag in the iOS X app that completely disabled the likes tab on all user profiles. Wang then confirmed that X is indeed making likes private. He believes this will improve the For You algorithm by allowing users to like posts freely without worrying about who might see them.

Enrique Barragan, X’s Senior Software Engineer, offered some additional clarity.

“Once all likes on X go private, users will still be able to see who liked their own posts,” Barragan explained. “The like count or number of likes on posts and replies will still be public for all.”

So, no more snooping on what others are liking, but you’ll still see those juicy like counts.

This move is just the latest in Musk’s ongoing saga of tinkering with X. Whether this change will stick or end up in the bin of discarded ideas remains to be seen.

