More NSFW content is coming to X (Twitter), so expect more bots

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), is testing a feature that allows users to create or join communities focused on “adult content” or other “not safe for work” (NSFW) material, reports Bloomberg.

This feature allows users to indicate that their groups contain adult-sensitive content, which will be clearly labeled as “adult content.”

While Musk’s decision aligns with his vision of promoting authenticity, it presents a significant challenge regarding content rules and the safety of young users.

This puts X in the same space as Reddit, a platform that’s no stranger to NSFW content but often gets heat for its safety protocols.

Demographics on X could dance a different jig, with mature communities showing more interest yet potentially alienating more conservative folks.

Wait, doesn’t Twitter/X already allow adult content?

X’s current policies currently restrict “graphic media, adult nudity, and sexual behavior for viewers who are under 18 or viewers who do not include a birth date on their profile.

This indicates that the platform is taking steps to regulate access to adult content based on age and user preferences.

Elon Musk has been vocal about his vision for X as a platform that allows users to “be their true selves” and has criticized other social media platforms for various reasons, including not upholding the principles of free speech and spending engineering resources on non-fungible token (NFT) profile pictures.

X’s user landscape might be due for a shake-up. Risking some conservative users, the platform could gain traction among mature digital factions. Either way, expect to see more porn and more bots on a platform struggling to find its identity.

