Elon Musk just gave Twitter Blue subscribers the option to call you

X, formerly known as Twitter and now owned by Elon Musk, has introduced audio and video calling features for Android users, reports MSPowerUser.

This means that X users can now make and receive audio and video calls just like they can on other platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and FaceTime.

However, there’s a catch: only premium subscribers can initiate calls, while anyone can receive them. So, if you want to make calls on X, you’ll need to pay for a subscription.

How much is Twitter Blue or any of its other premium subscriptions? Twitter offers different tiers for its premium service, and the pricing varies based on the plan you choose. The basic tier starts at $3 per month or $32 per year if you opt to pay annually through the web platform. This could be subject to your local pricing. For the standard premium tier, pricing starts at $8 per month or $84 per year when you pay through the web, again subject to local pricing variations. There is also a higher tier known as Premium+, which starts at $16 per month or $168 per year if you choose to pay on an annual basis through the web platform. These prices offer a range of features that are not available on the free version of Twitter, including an ad-free experience, additional content, and enhanced customization options.

The rollout of this feature is gradual, so not all Android users will have access to it right away. If you want to use the calling feature, you’ll need to make sure you have the latest version of the X app installed.

To start a call, simply open a Direct Message (DM) conversation with the person you want to call and tap the phone icon to choose an audio or video call. To receive calls, you just need to be on the X platform.

X also offers Enhanced Call Privacy, which routes call traffic through its own infrastructure instead of directly connecting callers. This can help to mask your IP address and protect your privacy.

How to prevent Twitter Blue and Twitter Premium users from spamming you with calls

As Twitter rolls out new features, including the ability for Twitter Blue users to make calls, it’s important to know how to manage these interactions.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on controlling who can call you via Twitter:

Accessing Message Settings: Begin by tapping the envelope icon to go to your messages.

Look for the settings icon positioned in the top right corner and tap it to enter your Messages settings. Managing Call Features: Within your Messages settings, you will find the option to enable or disable the audio and video calling feature. Decide whether you want the feature active. Setting Caller Permissions: If you opt to enable calls, you have the flexibility to control who can contact you. The choices are:

Contacts Only : Limit calls to individuals in your address book, a sensible option for keeping communications private.

: Limit calls to individuals in your address book, a sensible option for keeping communications private. People You Follow : Select this option to receive calls from users you follow, which could include friends, colleagues, or public figures.

: Select this option to receive calls from users you follow, which could include friends, colleagues, or public figures. Verified Users: This option restricts calls to verified users only, which might be a preferred setting for professional communications or to avoid spam.

By adjusting these settings, you can tailor your Twitter experience to your personal preferences and comfort level.

Remember, staying in control of how you interact on social platforms is key to maintaining your online privacy and peace of mind.

As for whether or not this feature is a good idea, that’s up to you to decide. But I have a feeling that if it’s only for Twitter Blue subscribers, it’s going to be a complete clown show.

Some people may find it convenient to have all of their communication needs in one place, while others may prefer to use separate apps for different purposes.

Do you plan on making or blocking Twitter/X calls?

