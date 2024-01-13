NASA says Elon Musk’s urine is clean

Despite rumors of Musk’s alleged drug use, NASA is sticking to its guns and maintains that there is no evidence to suggest that Musk or his SpaceX team have violated the space agency’s drug-free policy by using drugs.

Now, let’s not pretend Musk hasn’t raised eyebrows before. Do you remember the time he puffed the magic dragon on camera? I mean, who doesn’t?

Yeah, that kept the media cycle busy for months and eventually led NASA to cough up $5 million to probe whether SpaceX was staying on the straight and narrow.

In the end, SpaceX has passed with flying colors, proving they’ve been good space cadets when it comes to the no-nos of narcotics.

Image: YouTube

Indeed, Musk himself has proclaimed that he and his space squad have been acing drug tests for a while, leaving those tattle-tale tabloids to munch on their own words.

But at the same time, figuring out how to pass a drug test when you’re the richest person on the planet doesn’t sound all that hard. Heck, one of my cousins does it every month.

NASA has confirmed that mandatory random drug testing is the norm for SpaceX employees, ensuring that their only trips are strictly of the galactic variety.

With the rocket launches safe and sound from any high-flying shenanigans, Musk and his team remain steadfast in their mission to conquer the skies—no illicit substances required.

