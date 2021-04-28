Elon Musk wants the Powerwall to be your personal electrical grid

Elon Musk and Tesla think that everyone should have renewable, solar energy storage capabilities in their house. Tesla has been dabbling in solar energy for a few years now and, coupled with the company’s Powerwall, it is now looking to bring solar energy to many more homes.

Since 2017, Tesla has been producing and installing solar panels on individual’s homes, and it developed the Powerwall in 2015. Now, the company is only selling these two products as a bundle, making storing energy, and even feeding back into the grid, a major priority. This is all part of a plan by Musk to make renewable energy, plus storage, the future of energy in the United States.

The Powerwall is essentially a large battery that is stored somewhere on the home. Without a battery, solar panels can only be used when the sun is actually shining because there is no way to actually store energy. The Powerwall allows you to store energy, making solar panels more effective in the long run.

Image: Tesla

According to TechCrunch, Musk’s recent call with investors shows a plan to scale residential power supply to a much larger market, completely changing the way power is handled today. The energy structures that are in place may be hesitant to accept this massive change, as there would be a lot of logistics involved in adopting residential power supplies on a larger scale.

The grid systems in America have been around for a long time, and they probably don’t like the idea of Tesla messing up their business models.

Ultimately, this is all a discussion of how to reduce emissions in the United States

Musk claims that we would have to build a great deal more infrastructure, like powerplants and powerlines, to move towards a more renewable energy system.

He claims that using local production and storage, like what you get with solar panels and the Tesla Powerwall, is a much more efficient way to decarbonize energy in the US. In fact, his claims have been confirmed by a few studies from The Institute of Technology and Princeton University. Both of these reports claim that we would need a massive increase of energy transmission systems in order to fully decarbonize energy in the US.

It is important to note that many people still question if renewable resources, plus the storage model described here, will be enough to fully decarbonize our energy system. Many experts are skeptical, claiming land and storage requirements will ultimately make renewables insufficient to power the entire country.

It seems like Musk isn’t concerned with these claims. By bundling the Powerwall and solar panels, he has made a statement that he feels this is what the company should be moving towards in regards to renewable energy.

