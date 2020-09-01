Enjoy premium quality sound and flexibility with these $25 in-ear earphones

If you really love your music, you wouldn’t want to listen to your favorite playlists using earphones blasting subpar sonics. You wouldn’t want to sport a pair that gets tangled easily, either. What you want is quality audio and unfettered flexibility, which, luckily, you can get from the M9B Wireless In-Ear Stereo Headset.

Currently on sale for over 25% off, the M9B boasts premium quality sound without the tangle of cords. It has elite Bluetooth 5.0 technology for seamless pairing, ergonomic design that ensures a snug and secure fit, and an IPX5 rating that protects from damage due to sweat, moisture, and other elements. Best of all, it comes with impressive battery life, providing 9 hours of talk and 8.5 hours of music playback.

With regard to sound, this feature-rich headset is equipped with 10mm drivers for enhanced bass and crystal clarity, allowing you to enjoy lush sound. It’s even capable of blocking outside noise so you won’t have to tolerate any distracting sounds.

Quality sound and design don’t need to cost an arm and a leg. For a limited time, you can snag the M9B Wireless In-Ear Stereo Headset for just $25 — 28 percent off the usual cost of $34.

