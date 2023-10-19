Keep an eye on your pets with the Hiibo camera pet companion robot

Do you often worry about your pet’s well-being when you’re away? Enter the GULIGULI Hiibo camera pet companion robot, an innovative solution that not only watches over your pet but also keeps them entertained.

With its ability to move freely around your house, it ensures your pet never feels alone or gets bored. Let’s take a look and see if this dynamic pet companion robot is the right match for you and your pet.

Limited-Time Offer: $60 Off With Amazon Coupon GULIGULI Hiibo camera pet companion robot 4.0 $189.99 The GULIGULI Hiibo camera pet companion robot is a dynamic device designed to monitor and interact with pets. It features a 1080p HD camera, a treat dispenser, two-way communication, and the ability to move freely around your home, providing a comprehensive pet care solution.

If you’re new to GULIGULI, it’s worth noting that they’re well-versed in the pet supply industry, crafting a range of products from automatic pet feeders to grooming tools and even automatic water fountains.

So, let’s dive in and see what makes their latest gadget innovative.

Features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

A moving home bot

The Hiibo camera pet companion robot is a moving home bot designed to provide dynamic protection and companionship for your beloved pet.

With its ability to freely move around your house, this robot ensures your pet never feels alone. The robot is easily controlled via the GLPets app, offering you the convenience of remote control.

There’s even a laser that can help keep your pet entertained throughout the day. Just make sure you are connected to your 2Ghz network, as the camera does not support 5Ghz Wifi.

Talk and see your pets

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

One of the standout features of the GULIGULI Hiibo camera pet companion robot is its 1080p HD camera. This feature allows you to capture your pet’s adorable moments in high definition.

And if it starts to get dark, the camera is equipped with HD night vision. Plus, with the built-in microphone and speaker, you can chat and play with your pet in real time, no matter where you are.

Share the moments

The Hiibo camera pet companion robot allows you to share special moments with your family by granting them access to the pet camera and GLPets app.

This way, they too can enjoy the joy of interacting with your pet. Just make sure to add them to your GLPets account for this feature to work.

Treat dispenser

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Adding to the fun is the treat dispenser feature. Fill the dispenser with your pet’s favorite treats and watch as the robot tosses them, adding a delightful surprise to your pet’s day.

No subscriptions fees

Best of all, the GULIGULI Hiibo camera pet companion robot doesn’t require any subscription fees. You can enjoy all its functions without any additional costs or monthly fees.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Hiibo camera pet companion robot performs well in its role as a pet companion. The 1080P Full HD camera provides clear and detailed visuals, while the treat dispenser works great.

The robot’s ability to move 360 degrees is a definite plus, allowing you to follow your pet around the house, providing companionship and reducing their loneliness and anxiety.

Additionally, the Hiibo robot comes with a long-lasting rechargeable battery. Charging up takes around two and a half hours, and in regular use, it can keep going for up to 15 days or about two days if you’re using it non-stop.

The extended battery life comes in handy during emergencies or when you’re away from home for an extended period.

Likes and dislikes

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The GULIGULI Hiibo robot shines with its comprehensive features. The HD camera, treat dispenser, two-way communication, and mobile monitoring offer an enhanced experience for pet owners and pets alike.

Nevertheless, there are potential downsides to consider. A few users have mentioned occasional glitches with the robot here and there. This could be due to the WiFi connection, as this robot only works on 2.4GHz.

And if you intend to use it with your dog, you’ll need to ensure they’re accustomed to smaller treats, as larger ones won’t fit in the treat dispenser.

Who is the GULIGULI Hiibo camera pet companion robot for?

Whether you’re a busy professional, a frequent traveler, or someone who simply wants to ensure their pet’s happiness and safety while they’re away, this device is for you.

This pet companion robot is a great option for pet owners who work away from home and want to monitor their animals. It’s designed to provide companionship, entertainment, and a sense of security for your pet.

Final thoughts

The GULIGULI Hiibo camera pet companion robot is a fantastic solution for pet owners who are often away from home.

Its interactive features, mobility, and excellent performance make it a great companion for pets, helping to alleviate their loneliness. Despite the occasional glitch, its overall performance and value for money make it a worthwhile investment.

Remember, our pets are part of our family, and they deserve the best. With the GULIGULI Hiibo camera pet companion robot, you can provide just that. Give your pet the companionship they crave and the peace of mind you need.

HD Fun & Talk: The 1080p HD camera captures high-definition visuals of your pet, and the built-in microphone and speaker allow for real-time communication, enhancing the pet owner's experience.

Camera sharing: The ability to share access to the pet camera with loved ones allows for shared joy and interaction with your pet.

Treat Dispenser: The treat dispenser adds an element of surprise and fun to your pet's day, making it a delightful feature for both pets and owners.

No Subscriptions: The absence of subscription fees makes the GULIGULI Hiibo Dog Camera Pet Companion Robot a cost-effective solution for comprehensive pet care. See at Amazon See at GULIGULI KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

