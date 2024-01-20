The best pet tech (2024)

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

It’s no secret that technology is rapidly changing the world around us. And as it turns out, our furry companions aren’t exempt from this revolution thanks to high-tech pet gadgets.

Pet gadgets have come a long way in recent years, offering various innovative features that make taking care of our pets easier and more convenient than ever before.

Whether you’re a pet parent to a dog, cat, or any other animal, there’s no denying that these high-tech pet tech/gadgets are changing the game.

Fun Fact: The pet industry has grown an astonishing 450% over the past 25 years, with pet products projected to reach $358.62 billion by 2027. So, what’s driving growth? The answer is simple: we want the best for our furry friends. And as technology continues to advance, so do our expectations for what pet gadgets can do.

We’ve searched to the corners of the internet for our picks this year, with options from camera-enabled pet cameras to trackers and everything in between, so the heavy lifting of gift-giving is already done for you.

Well, unless you’re buying something heavy, that is.

If you don’t see anything suitable right now, bookmark the page and return every so often to see what the newest ideas are.

The best high-tech pet gadgets you can buy right now

Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at some of the best high-tech pet gadgets that money can buy.

Whether you’re a seasoned pet owner or a newbie, these products are sure to make your life easier and your pet’s life more comfortable.

Casa Leo Interactive Laser Toys

Image: Casa Leo

The Casa Leo Toy isn’t just another laser pen for your kitty to lose their mind over – it’s the Swiss Army knife of cat distractions. For a cool $19.99, it’s a mash-up of pet amusement and human flair.

It offers a light show for Mr. Whiskers with five laser options. Dead battery panic is a no-show here, thanks to a nifty USB bracelet charger.

And it’s not shy about its good looks either, doubling as a snappy accessory that screams, ‘I love my cat, and I’ve got killer taste (or problems).’

Casa Leo Interactive Laser Toys The Interactive Laser Toy Kitty offers a hands-free play experience for your cat, with adjustable speeds and random patterns to entertain and exercise your pet. Trust us, it's going to drive your cat crazy. Check Availability

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Unless your pet has zero hair, you’ll want a robovac to tame all of that shedding fur. The j7+ is “ideal for pet hair,” but what we really care about is that it’s self-emptying for up to 60 days.

Yes, you can be lazy for two whole months. It’s also got advanced smarts to avoid those “packages” that little Fido might leave on the carpet.

Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop 4.5 The Roomba j7+ aims to be much more than just a vacuum cleaner. Utilizing sophisticated AI to map and learn your house, the robot vacuum aims to give customers top-notch cleaning with peace of mind from the machine's effectiveness and efficiency. Check Availability Our Review

Wisdom Panel Premium

Did you know you can DNA test your pooch? Yes, just like those ancestry-finding tests for humans, you can figure out which breeds your less-than-purebred is from.

Unless you have a purebred, in which case consider this as a double-check against the lineage your breeder gave you.

You also get over 200 health tests to ferret out any potential issues or drug sensitivities.

Wisdom Panel Premium: Dog DNA Test $159.99 ($159.99 / Count) You can now get a DNA test for your pooch, just like the ones humans use to trace their ancestry. No more guessing games about your less-than-purebred pup's heritage. This test gives you the inside scoop on where your fur baby hails from. Check Availability

HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush

Image: KnowTechie

Most pets love having their fur brushed, and we love the lack of tangles it produces. Cleaning off those brushes is normally a real pain, but this self-cleaning brush retracts the bristles, so all the hair slides right off.

Why isn’t anyone making this for humans?

Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs, Cats $14.99 This self-cleaning pet brush is an absolute game-changer. With its retractable bristles, this brush makes quick work of even the most stubborn tangles while keeping things clean and tidy. No more fussing around; this innovative tool does everything for you. Check Availability

Fi Series 3 smart collar

Image: KnowTechie

We all worry about our furry friends going missing, so why not slap a GPS tracking collar on them?

Fi’s uses the LTE-M network for low-power, long-distance communication to get about three months of battery life.

It also uses Wi-Fi access points or Bluetooth to aid in detection. Neat. It’s also super quick to let you know if Fido has escaped past the fence, so you can get them back home safely.

Fi Smart Dog Collar - GPS Dog Tracker Get ready to experience the future of pet monitoring! With the advanced GPS and LTE-M cellular networks featured in the Fi dog collar tracker, you can keep tabs on your furry friend's whereabouts no matter where you are. Check Availability

PetSafe Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes

Image: KnowTechie

Okay, so this is really a gift for you and your pets. Possibly the worst part about having cats is having to clean up that filthy litter box.

With these automatic self-cleaning litter boxes, you won’t have to worry about scooping that mess up anymore.

These litterboxes will automatically clean themselves, and all you’ll have to do is empty the cleanup tray every couple of weeks.

PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box $349.99 $229.95 With PetSafe's automatic self-cleaning litter box, you can say goodbye to messy scooping and hello to a cleaner, more hygienic litter box. Which means more time cuddling your cats and less time cleaning up after them. Check Availability

Furbo Dog Camera

Do you ever have to leave your furry friend at home for periods of time but get worried about what they might get into?

The Furbo Dog Camera offers 1080p video straight to your phone, so you can check in on your pets anytime you’d like.

With 2-way audio and a fun treat dispenser that you can use to launch treats to your pets, the Furbo Dog Camera can make it seem like you never left.

Furbo Dog Camera $185.95 $159.00 With 1080p video streaming straight to your phone, you can check in on your furry friend anytime you want. Plus, with two-way audio and a fun treat dispenser that lets you launch treats to your pet. Check Availability

Pioneer Pet Raindrop drinking fountain

Image: KnowTechie

Got a pet that just loves to drink water out of the toilet? What they really like is the fact that that water is running, even if they don’t know quite how nasty it is.

The Pioneer Pet Raindrop drinking fountain offers an alternative to toilet water, with a constantly circulating flow and a built-in charcoal filter to make sure the water stays fresh.

Give your pets the running water they want without having them drink up your toilet water.

Pioneer Pet Stainless Steel Fountain Raindrop Design $41.13 Thi is the ultimate solution to your pet's thirst. With its constantly circulating flow and built-in charcoal filter, this fountain offers a cleaner, fresher alternative to toilet water. Check Availability

MalsiPree dog water bottle

One of the biggest questions on those hot summer days is how are you going to make sure they stay hydrated?

With the MalsiPree dog water bottle, you won’t have to worry about that anymore. The bottle is leak-proof and features a tray that lets you dispense out water a little bit at a time in a way that’s easy for your furry friends to drink.

MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle $19.99 $14.38 This innovative bottle features a leak-proof design and a handy tray that dispenses water in small amounts, making it easy for your pets to drink. With the MalsiPree, you won't have to worry about dehydrating your pets while you're out and about. Check Availability

FurZapper

Image: KnowTechie

Just because you’re obsessed with your furry companions doesn’t mean their hair should be a permanent fixture on every single one of your outfits.

With FurZapper, you can say goodbye to all those unsightly fuzz balls that cling to your clothes, bedding, jackets, dresses, blankets, and sheets.

And the best part? It works its magic in both the washer and dryer, leaving your laundry looking fresh and clean.

FurZapper Pet Hair Remover for Laundry $23.99 $12.88 ($6.44 / Count) FurZapper attracts pet hair, lint, dander, and other pesky debris like a magnet, leaving your laundry looking as good as new. Plus, it works its magic in the washer and dryer, shooting all that unwanted fuzz straight down the drain or into the lint trap. Check Availability

Petlibro Granary Pet Feeder

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Whether you’re away on travel or want to make your pet is getting its daily diet, having something that automates this daily routine is truly something every pet owner could appreciate.

Just fill the dispenser with dry food and set your daily automatic feeding schedule – Granary handles the rest.

And if you don’t feel like setting up a schedule, you can always dispense food manually via the Petlibro app. And yes, you can watch your pets eat thanks to the built-in camera.

PETLIBRO Granary Automatic Smart Pet Feeder With Camera 4.5 We all know how hectic life can get, whether you're traveling or just juggling a busy schedule. And let's be honest, ensuring your friendly feline gets their daily diet can be a real hassle. That's why having an automated system to handle this daily routine is a must-have. Check Availability Our Review `

