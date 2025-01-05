Discover your roots with Ancestry’s 50% OFF limited-time offer

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Searching for your lineage has never been this tempting—or budget-friendly.

For a very limited time, snag a 6-month Ancestry membership at just $56, slashed from the usual $119. But let’s not romanticize half-off deals—you aren’t just saving green; you’re buying access to a treasure trove of ancestral data.

But this deal isn’t sticking around all year, so you’ll have to hurry. The sale ends on January 16th, folks, so let’s break down what’s worth your morsels.

Save 50% on Ancestry 6 Month Memberships Ring in the new year with more ways to discover and share special family moments. Saving big is just the icing on the cake.

Save 50% Now

Jump into Ancestry’s sprawling digital collection and access everything from U.S. records to international archives.

Ever wondered if your great-aunt Mabel was secretly a spy? Ancestry’s DNA tools might not confirm espionage, but they sure come close.

Bonus Deal: Need more data? Of course, you do. This membership unlocks Newspapers.com, where past scandals, triumphs, and curious oddities await in print. Perfect for those who crave the drama of yesteryears. Click here to learn more.

With features like ThruLines, you’ll combine family connections with Sherlock-level detective work, minus the fancy hat.

And if family secrets intrigue you, Ancestry’s Traits reports peel back layers to reveal hidden health information and physical characteristics. It’s like hacking into your genetic mainframe without needing a degree from MIT.

Still on the fence? Consider this: the SideView technology distinguishes which traits came from your mom and which from your dad. Let’s just say it clears up old family arguments about where you got that wild hair.

Don’t let this Ancestry DNA offer become history

Secure this Ancestry membership while it’s $56, and unearth what’s hidden in the dusty corners of your family story. Remember, this deal ends January 16th, and history waits for no one.

Save 50% on Ancestry 6 Month Memberships New year, new memories! Save on all the ways to capture your family's precious moments. There's never been a better time to preserve your stories. But hurry - these special savings end January 16! Save 50% Now

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news