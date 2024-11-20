Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

AncestryDNA is bringing its A-game to Black Friday.

Snag your AncestryDNA Kit and a 3-month membership for about the cost of a convenience-store burrito. Yes, that’s just $1 extra, folks! Seriously. Get yours here!

The usual DNA kit plunders your wallet for $99, revealing your ethnic origins and potential long-lost cousins who owe you money.

Offer Expires on 11/27/2024 Buy an AncestryDNA Kit and Get a 3-Month Membership For Only $1 Want to discover hidden family secrets and connect with long-lost relatives? Now's your chance! For a limited time, buy an AncestryDNA kit and get a 3-month membership for just $1. Hurry, Offer ends on 11/27 What We Like: Uncover your ethnic mix, connect with distant relatives, and explore your family's migration patterns.

Dive into Ancestry's extensive archives, featuring birth, marriage, and death records, census data, and more.

Family tree building tools 3-Month Membership For Only $1

If you’ve got a buck to spare in the crevices of your couch, this is your chance to uncover if that family lore about being descended from royalty holds any H2O.

With your shiny new kit, you get the juicy 3-month All Access Membership, which usually costs $59.99 monthly. That’s access to historical records and family trees that would make even the most ardent family historian swoon.

Crash through paywalls like the Kool-Aid Man of genealogy

Oh, and this price is hot, meaning the clock is ticking. The offer ends on 11/27, so don’t twiddle your thumbs or engage in unnecessary thumb wars. These savings might just reveal whether you’re more pirate than poet.

This unique offer is one of those rare moments when you flex your frugal muscles to nab an exclusive treasure trove that zaps to your genetic code.

Usually, deals like this are as rare as a good plot twist in reality TV, so hit that buy button. Snag the deal before it drifts away with the winds of family secrets.

