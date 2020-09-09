Fans will be able to virtually interact with NFL players when they score a touchdown

The NFL’s football season officially starts this week. Since fans are not allowed to attend any of the games (at least for now), the league is offering fans a unique experience to celebrate with players anytime they score a touchdown or perform a big play.

In a partnership between the NFL, Twitter, and Bud Light, the three companies figured out a way to bring fans into the mix. So to do this, they’re placing a screen at the end of each end zone. Players can see these screens, which are fed videos and tweets from fans. Players will then be able to interact with the fans through a camera, called the “Bud Light Showtime cam.” This gives players the ability to react to fans in real-time.

To get featured in one of these cams, Twitter users who tweet with the #ShowtimeCam and #BudLightSweepstakes hashtags have a chance of getting their tweets featured and seen by the players. And if you’re looking for some tips on how to get featured, TJ Adeshola, who heads US sports partnership at Twitter, tells CNET, “Fun, fiery and spicy tweets perform really well on Twitter so we’ll work in tandem with Bud Light and of course the NFL to showcase the tweets that will get the players excited but the tweets that will also generate the most emotion.”

This is really interesting. The NFL is actively encouraging its players to check Twitter engagement during a game. Ian Trombetta, senior vice president of social & influence marketing at the NFL told CNET that anytime touchdown or turnover is committed, players will run toward these screens, aka the “celebration mirror,” see what fans are saying and then react to them before heading back into the game. Naturally, all these fan videos can be viewed on TV, Twitter, or at NFL.com.

It will be fun to see how this plays out. Are players going to remember to run to these “celebration mirrors?” Are they incorporating this into their training? Either way, it’s going to be fun to watch. With fans basically shunned from live games, this is honestly the next best thing.

