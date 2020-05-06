Finesse your project management skills today for only $46

With more of us working from home these days, streamlining our work environment is more critical than ever. Starting with communication and organization, the art of project management can be quickly learned with the help of industry experts and a few essential tools. The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle takes your project management skills to the next level. Best yet, it is now discounted to only $45.99.

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or you simply want to learn important concepts to fine-tune your work environment, this 11-part certification bundle brings you everything you need to become a successful project manager. You’ll start with the fundamentals and gain an in-depth understanding of essential principles, their applications in various processes, primary leadership skills to manage a team effectively, and so much more. From there, you’ll move on to learning valuable platforms, such as Agile, Jira, Scrum, and Six Sigma, that facilitate in managing and completing even the most complex projects.

Easy to follow tutorials guide you through each step of the project managing ladder, and allow for various valuable hands-on exercises for real-world application. You’ll also gain access to lessons that include test preparation materials to ace exams such as the PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP)® Exam and the CISSP Certification Exam. Perhaps most importantly, you can learn at your own pace and will receive a certificate upon completion of the courses, making it an excellent resume résumé booster for your current or next work position.

While this complete bundle is valued at almost $3,000, you’ll be able to start learning project and quality management from the comfort of your home for only $45.99 – that’s 98% off! Start mastering the skills needed to effectively manage your team, your customers, and your business goals in 2020.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.