Early Black Friday deal knocks off $60 on the new Fitbit Charge 6

The new Fitbit Charge 6 is strutting its stuff with a price tag that’ll make your wallet do a happy dance. We’re talking a cool $99.95 for a gadget that usually flirts with your finances at $159.95. That’s right, a whole $60 off!

Now, before you start thinking this is some old stock they’re trying to offload with a discount sticker, let me stop you right there. This Fitbit Charge 6 is fresher than your grandma’s apple pie – it was just released.

And it’s already getting the sale treatment? Unheard of, but who are we to question the whims of the deal deities?

Fitbit Charge 6 $99.95 $159.95 The Fitbit Charge 6 offers precise heart rate tracking and seamless connectivity with gym equipment, along with onboard controls for YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Wallet, simplifying on-the-go interactions​. What We Like: Accurate heart rate monitoring for better workout insights.

Enhanced connectivity with gym equipment and fitness apps.

On-device controls for music, navigation, and payments.

Up to 7 days of battery life for sustained usage. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

So, who’s this wrist-hugging wonder good for? If you’re the type who likes to count your steps, monitor your heart rate, or just generally feel like a cyborg with health data on tap, this is your jam.

It’s got all the bells and whistles you’d expect from Fitbit’s latest and greatest, including a spiffy new color touchscreen and a battery life that outlasts my last diet attempt.

READ MORE: The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

But let’s not forget the real MVP here: the deal itself.

Stumbling upon a discount this juicy on a product that’s barely had time to collect dust on the shelves is like finding a four-leaf clover in a field of three-leaf phonies. It’s rare, it’s delightful, and it’s bound to make your friends green with envy.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

So if you’re in the market for a fitness tracker with more features than my uncle’s tall tales, sprint to this link here and snag the Fitbit Charge 6 while it’s still hot.

And by hot, I mean priced less than a fancy dinner for two. But hey, who needs candlelight when you’ve got the soft glow of a brand-new Fitbit, am I right?

Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 offers precise heart rate tracking and seamless connectivity with gym equipment, along with onboard controls for YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Wallet, simplifying on-the-go interactions​. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news