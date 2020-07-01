For $50, you can get 500+ educational kids games with this interactive app

With so much time being spent at home this year, parents may start getting a little desperate in finding activities to keep their kids occupied. It’s essential to make sure your little ones are getting educational learning as well as recreational time and making the most out of this time together at home.

The Papumba Fun Learning App for Kids is a great contender for bringing interactive learning into your family’s daily routine. With over 500 different educational games to choose from, there are plenty of options to keep kids’ attention — all while teaching them valuable skills. Games include topics in technology, mathematics, creativity, science, and so much more, and are all available in 18 different languages.

Rated 4.5/5 stars on the App Store, this award-winning app is mom-approved and designed for ages 2-7 and easily adapts to each child’s age and aptitude

Best yet, each activity is designed to meet key school curriculum assignments, going hand in hand with milestones that need to be met at each respective age. With unlimited access, you’ll be able to load up games on any type of topic or skill set with just a few clicks.

With all the content available to download and no internet connection required, you’ll be able to access every activity or game from any location easily. It’s a great alternative or complementary app to all your on-going family-friendly activities while staying safe at home.

A lifetime subscription to the Papumba Fun Learning App for Kids usually is sold for over $350, but for a limited time, you can make learning fun for kids for only $49.99 — that’s 86% off. Help your kids thrive while at home and bring fun educational activities into your day-to-day life.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.