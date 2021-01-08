The holidays are finally over and now is the time of year when most of us typically make a stab at our New Year’s resolutions, but being stuck at home for the foreseeable future can make it difficult to envision a fresh start at anything.

While we still might not have control over where we work or even where our kids go to school, we can commit to changing the spaces around us and making them more liveable. This kind of resolution might seem low priority to some in such a difficult time worldwide, but achieving small manageable goals each day can have a powerful impact on our lives down the line. Similarly, a clean and orderly space just makes us feel better and more focused on the task at hand.

But then, of course, there’s reality. Sounds great, some of you may say, but getting the house in order is maybe the last thing you want to do when you’re working, cooking homeschooling and a thousand other tasks. Thankfully, 360 Smart Life is here to help with some of the most time-consuming tasks – vacuuming and mopping the floors – to get you on your way to a tidy home whatever life throws at you.

360 Smart Life is the company behind the C50 Robot Vacuum & Mop, whose 2600Pa supreme suction power can safely clean a variety of surfaces from hardwood, tile, and stone to low-ply carpet. It’s also great for picking up pet hair and anything else that makes its way onto the floor without bending over with a vacuum or broom and dustpan.

Instead, the vacuum can clean by itself while you focus on other tasks. Equipped with a remote control, the C50 Robot Vacuum & Mop cleans on a zigzag pattern before moving to clean along the walls of a designated room. Anti-collision sensors ensure that it is guided away from obstacles and furniture, even in small spaces like hallways and studio apartments. It’s easy to switch from vacuum to mop function by snapping out the dust bucket and snapping in a water tank.

The affordable C50 Robot Vacuum & Mop already retails for half the price of some of its competitors, but on January 9 it will be available as the Best Buy Deal of the Day. If you want to freshen up your home in 2021, or just need a little extra help but don’t know where to start, this will be an amount of money well spent.

About 360 Smart Life Group

360 Smart Life Group is a business group under 360 that focuses on R&D and innovation of smart devices and IoT solutions. It is committed to creating a safe and smart life for people all around the world and has created many successful smart products in home security, smart home, smart wearables, smart travel, safe communities, etc. Meanwhile, 360 Smart Life Group has offered competitive IoT solutions for companies in smart retail, video cloud platforms, and hotel apartment management fields, by combining the powerful 360 Security Brain with business scenarios.

