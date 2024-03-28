Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of FTX, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. His own hands orchestrated his downfall, stealing an astounding $8 billion from customers of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

Bankman-Fried’s defense tried convincing the court that he acted “in good faith,” but his claims were criticized harshly. The judge criticized Bankman-Fried’s defense as misleading, logically flawed, and speculative.

The victims of the FTX collapse have suffered substantial losses. Their statements were submitted to the Attorney’s Office during Sam Bankman-Fried’s sentencing hearing. These victims, who trusted Bankman-Fried and his cryptocurrency platform, are now left to pick up the pieces of their shattered dreams.

How does Bankman-Fried’s prison term compare to others in similar situations?

Comparing apples to apples, Bankman-Fried is getting it good. Let’s have a look at the numbers:

Bernie Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison.

Jeff Skilling, the former CEO of Enron, was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Sam Bankman-Fried will now start his prison sentence. According to NBC News, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons still hasn’t figured out where they are going to hold him.

We can also assume he will be sent to a minimum-security facility because, let’s be real, guys like Bankman-Fried don’t do “hard time.”

This is not the end of the story, though. As the dust settles, we can expect further developments and revelations about the FTX scandal and its key players. Stay tuned for more updates.

