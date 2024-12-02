Garmin watches are crashing because of a weird glitch

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Garmin smartwatch users face a constant and widespread issue where their devices crash repeatedly, displaying an “IQ” logo with an orange exclamation point on the watch’s face.

This problem, which has been ongoing for months, is now affecting all Garmin smartwatch models. The crashes make the watches unusable, and the root cause is an issue in Garmin’s Connect IQ platform.

The issue has to do with the Storage.setValue() function which fails when apps or watch faces attempt to save data, triggering crashes.

While restarting the device provides a temporary fix, the problem resurfaces when another data-saving attempt is made.

This Garmin watch face bug has left developers and users frustrated

Developers have been flagging this issue for months, with one reporting nearly 400,000 crashes since August.

The problem has worsened recently due to buggy firmware updates that have spread the malfunction to almost every Garmin device.

User complaints are flooding online forums, with some urging others to pressure Garmin for a resolution.

As first reported by Tech-Issues Today, one Reddit user urged mass outreach to Garmin, suggesting continuous complaints can lead to a fix.

In response, the company acknowledged the issue on Garmin forums, stating they are investigating but have not provided a timeline for a fix.

The crash goes beyond users to developers, whose apps and watch faces are impacted by the bug.

Garmin admitted that consistently bearing the issue has proven challenging, leaving developers and users uncertain when a solution will arrive.

The lack of a permanent fix has frustrated many, forcing users to frequently restart the device to maintain functionality.

Garmin has a history of addressing major technical issues, which offers hope that they will also resolve this.

For now, users and developers are frustrated, leaving them with nothing but patience and temporary workarounds while waiting for Garmin to work on a permanent solution.

