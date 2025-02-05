Gemini Live notifications will soon mimic phone calls

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has been continuously improving the Gemini experience, particularly refining Gemini Live, the AI-powered conversational tool.

One of the most notable enhancements in recent updates revolves around Gemini Live’s notification system, which is evolving to resemble the persistent call-style notifications in standard Android phone calls.

This change is expected to provide a more seamless and intuitive user experience by allowing users to manage their interactions with Gemini Live more efficiently.

Previously, when users activated Gemini Live and then left the app, a simple notification labeled “Live with Gemini” appeared on their screen.

This notification briefly explained the AI’s active status and included a button labeled “End Live mode.”

However, this design had a significant limitation: tapping the button would immediately end the session, requiring users to relaunch the Gemini app to restart their conversation manually.

To address this issue, Google has introduced a more advanced call-style notification system, which 9to5Google recently spotted in limited testing.

This new interface closely mimics an active phone call by incorporating a larger, pill-shaped notification panel with buttons to “Hang up” or “Hold” the conversation.

A dedicated status bar indicator, called a “call chip,” also appears whenever Gemini Live is active. This call chip includes a duration counter, which keeps running even when the conversation is on hold—an interesting behavior observed in early testing.

The new notification design significantly enhances usability by allowing users to pause and resume conversations without manually reopening the Gemini app.

This streamlined interaction model makes Gemini Live feel more like an integrated assistant rather than a separate app requiring frequent relaunches.

Currently, this feature is only available to select users. 9to5Google spotted it on a Pixel 9 Pro running a beta version (16.4) of the Google app.

However, its rollout may also depend on server-side updates, meaning installing the beta app may not guarantee access.

While Google has not provided an official release timeline, the feature’s initial discovery nearly three months ago suggests that a broader rollout may be imminent.

What do you think about this notification style for Gemini Live? Do you think it’s overkill and potentially confusing? Tell us your thoughts below in the comments, or reach us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news