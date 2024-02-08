Get a 75-inch monster 4K TV for only $520 before the Super Bowl

The Hisense U6HF Smart 4K TV is a versatile and feature-rich option for anyone looking for an immersive viewing experience, and with days before the Super Bowl, it’s 45% off.

The Hisense smart TV typically retails for $1,149.99, but you can get it for a mere $629.99 right now at Amazon.

That means you should be able to get it before the big game, as that sweet expedited Prime delivery speed comes into play.

Like a rocket from Mahomes’s arm, this Quantum Dot-festooned ULED 4K TV will be on your doorstep in no time, ready to show off all that Super Bowl glory.

Hisense 75-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $1,149.99 $629.99 The Hisense U6HF is nearly half off before the big game and we're excited for this discount! With a bight screen, 4K images, and voice remote, it's all you could ever want. What We Like: Massive screen size.

Impressive discount.

Comes with Fire TV built-in. Check Availability

With a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display and HDR technology, the U6HF delivers stunning picture clarity and vibrant colors that make movies and TV shows come to life.

The TV also features a 60Hz refresh rate, with motion compensation for an effective 240Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for sports and action-packed content.

One of the U6HF’s standout features is the built-in Android TV platform, which offers access to a wide range of streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

The TV also has a built-in Google Assistant, allowing users to control the TV using voice commands. This feature is especially useful in everyday scenarios, such as cooking in the kitchen or when your hands are busy with other tasks.

Google Assistant can help users control their TV without searching for the remote.

The Hisense U6HF also features Dolby Atmos audio, which provides a cinematic sound experience that immerses viewers in the action.

This feature is perfect for movie buffs and music lovers who care about sound quality and want to create a thrilling home theater experience.

Overall, the Hisense U6HF Smart TV is a powerful and versatile option for anyone looking for an immersive viewing experience.

With its Android TV platform, Google Assistant, and Dolby Atmos support, the U6HF is perfect for everyday scenarios, such as relaxing after a long day or entertaining friends and family.

Its connectivity options also make it an excellent choice for movie enthusiasts who want to enjoy their favorite content on a big screen with high-quality sound.

