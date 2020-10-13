Get a bargain during Prime Day on one of our favorite smartwatches, the Withings Steel HR Sport

Amazon Prime Day starts today, with huge discounts on nearly everything you could want, like our favorite hybrid smartwatch, the Withings Steel HR Sport.

It’s got heart rate tracking, workout tracking when connected to your smartphone for GPS, VO2 max estimation to figure out how hard your cardio is working, water resistance down to 50m, and a staggering 25 days of battery life on one charge. It’s also got sleep tracking, notifications on your wrist, and normal watch hands for at-a-glance timing.

Grab one for 30-percent off and get training! The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal on the Withings Steel HR Sport. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.