Get a brand new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for only $60

If you’re tired of the kids constantly borrowing your primary tablet or just need something that isn’t going to break the bank, get your hands on an all-new 32GB Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for just $60, today only. They usually sell for $90.

One of the best things about this tablet being just $60 is knowing if something ever happens to it – you’re out only 60 bucks. We can’t tell you the many horror stories we’ve heard about people buying expensive tablets only to have their toddler break it within a week of use.

As for the tablet itself, it’s packed with some impressive features out of the box. You get an 8″ HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, up to 10 hours of battery life, 2 MP front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing HD camera, and more. You can learn more about the additional features here.

$30 off is a steal for this. Seriously, if your kid happens to break this one, you’re only out $60 bucks. Heck, at that price, you can buy two. For more product details, be sure to click on the button below.

