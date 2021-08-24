Get this 3-1 wireless charging station for $20 and never worry about charging cables again

If you’re a dedicated Apple user and sick and tired of having to dig through draws to find all of your charging cables, you seriously need one of these 3-1 wireless chargers in your life. And if you need something that isn’t going to break the bank, Aukey has a deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get this Aukey 3-1 wireless charging station for just $20 with promo code AIRCORE. This unit typically sells for $30. Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously on the same charging station. No more sharing charging cables. This unit lets you charge all of your devices in one location.

For $20, you really can’t go wrong here. Apple charges well over $50 for three separate chargers, so you’re getting a ton of value here. Plus, not to mention the added convenience of charging all your devices simultaneously. Click the button below for more information.

