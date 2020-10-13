Deals
Get this 400GB SanDisk microSD card for just $45 in this Prime Day deal
That’s a lot of storage capacity for $45
If you ever needed a 400GB microSD card, Amazon Prime Day brings the price of this SanDisk option down to just $45. It typically sells for $60.
400GB is a lot of storage capacity. With this much storage, you’ll probably never have to buy one of these for quite a while. With this card, you get up to 100MB/s transfer read speeds. It lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute. The main takeaway here is that this thing is an absolute unit.
For $45, this is the best price we’ve seen to date on this and we wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this. With this being a Prime Day deal, the obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.
