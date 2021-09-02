Get this insanely fast Aukey wall charger for just $9

If you’re an impatient bastard like me, then you’ll want all of your devices charged up as fast as humanly possible. Nobody has time for slow chargers. If this sounds like you, then you’ll want to check out this deal on this Aukey 30W 2-port charger – right now, it’s down to just $9 with code 70DEAL. It typically sells for $36.

This wall charger can charge a single device at 30W, compared to 18W. This means it charges your devices a whole lot faster than your traditional charger. It works with both USB-C and USB-A and is compatible with the 12-inch MacBook Air, Nintendo Switch, iPhone XS Max, Google Pixel 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and more.

For just $8, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this. If you hate waiting countless hours for a device to charge, do yourself a favor and pony up the $8 and get this. Just be sure to use promo code 70DEAL at checkout to get the discount. Trust us, you’ll thank us later. Click the button below for more information.

