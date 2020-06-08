Get this RAVPower wireless charging pad for just $6

You may or may not need this, but if you do, Amazon is blowing out some excellent fast-charging wireless charging pads for just $6 apiece. Yup, 6 measly dollars.

As for the charger that’s being offered up in this deal, it comes from the good folks over at RAVPower. The company is pretty reputable for making good stuff, so we wouldn’t put too much thought into this. Out of 696 user reviews, this charger scores a nearly perfect rating of four stars. That’s really good.

Either way, it’s up for grabs for $6. And if you’re into the whole wireless charging thing, probably wouldn’t hurt scooping up a few at that price. Click the button below for more details.

