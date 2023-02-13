Get your love and your power fix with BLUETTI’S Valentine’s Day sale

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, lovebirds are racking their brains to find more creative gifts than traditional flowers or chocolate to express love.

Luckily, BLUETTI has rolled out loads of savings on a wide selection of solar generators as of February 6th to bolster the sweet celebration with someone special at home, outdoor entertainment, or RV trips on the road.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the best deals BLUETTI has up for grabs this Valentine’s day.

BLUETTI AC500+B300S/ AC300+B300 combo: Expandable power center

Image: BLUETTI

AC300+B300 starts at $3199 (was $3898), save $699

AC500 is arguably the most prominent model launched in 2022, with an expandable capacity from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh by teaming up with B300S.

The max. 8,000 input rate (PV+AC) allows a lighting charging speed of 0 to 80% capacity; charging takes within one hour.

AC300 is another modular model that has established a distinct presence in the market.

Boasting up to 12,288Wh capacity and a 3,000W PSW inverter for securely running high-load devices, it’s an ideal gift for outdoor enthusiasts and DIYers.

BLUETTI AC200MAX: Versatile power monster

Image: BLUETTI

AC200MAX starts at $1599 (was $1999), save $400

It’s frustrating to lose power unexpectedly while spending quality time at home or in the wild. AC200MAX, one of the most popular solar generator models in the BLUETTI store, will never disappoint you.

It adopts a safe and reliable LifePO4 battery to provide 3500+ life cycles to 80% of the original capacity. It also has a 2,200W PSW inverter and 2,048Wh capacity to fulfill most power demands.

Not enough? Then consider connecting with B230 or B300 expansion battery to extend the capacity for increasing power needs.

BLUETTI EP500/ EP500Pro: Unrivaled home backup power

Image: BLUETTI

EP500Pro starts at $4899 (was $5799), save $900

Valentine’s Day would be a nice chance to have a family gathering in the backyard. And BLUETTI is here to tackle your problem of utilizing off-grid power in the open air.

Equipped with 5,100Wh capacity and 2,000W/3,000W PSW inverter, EP500/ EP500Pro come as blockbusters that are sure to surprise your lover at first glance.

They are all-in-one power stations designed for home charging, keeping electricity bills lower and making you less dependent on the utility grid.

The smart home panel can be integrated into the home grid due to the seamless 24/7 UPS function to keep essential appliances running as usual when a power failure occurs.

The wheel design on the bottom allows effortlessly moving it from one place to another. Always get well-prepared for any emergency.

BLUETTI EB3A/ EB55/ EB70S: Portable solar generator lineup

Image: BLUETTI

EB3A starts at $219 (was $299), save $80

Walk through the wonderland of nature, where there’s clean air, acres, acres of woods, and mountain streams flowing by.

Carry along a portable power station such as BLUETTI EB3A, EB55, or EB70S to conveniently charge your cellphone, walkie-talkie, camera, coffee maker, mini fridge, and more.

Portable Power Stations for Sale - BLUETTI

So you will always have enough power to stay connected, and every precious moment together will be captured without delay.

Connecting with Bluetooth or WiFi, remote control, real-time monitor, and OTA firmware update can be done with clicks on the cellphone.

BLUETTI PV68/ PV120/ PV200/ PV350/ PV420: Easy access to solar energy

Image: BLUETTI

PV420 starts at $899 (was $1099), save $200

Enjoy a solar lifestyle by hooking up with BLUETTI solar panels, covering from PV68, PV120, PV200, PV350 to PV420.

They use monocrystalline solar cells and multi-layered ETFE to ensure better light transmittance, higher efficiency, and longer lifespan.

Simply set up the solar panel and adjust the tilt based on the sunlight intensity or angle to generate the optimal solar intake.

Given up to a 23.4% high solar panel conversion rate, your battery can sip power from the sun at high speed and run your electronics for hours. Achieving power self-sufficiency has never been easier.

In addition, BLUETTI will launch a BLUETTILOVE campaign during Valentine’s Day sale. Participants can either upload photos and share the sweetest memory/ love story with their lovers or post anonymous SMS to express their affection.

Free EB3A, PV68, and $20 coupons are available to lucky winners. Click www.bluettipower.com/pages/valentines-day-sale to learn more.

BLUETTI Valentine's Day Sale

About BLUETTI With over ten years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com/ Learn More at BLUETTI

