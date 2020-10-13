Deals
Get yourself a Garmin smartwatch for only $220, down from $450 on Amazon Prime Day
Looking for a smartwatch geared towards runners? Start here.
Amazon Prime Day is coming for your wallets, with this killer deal on the Garmin Forerunner 645 smartwatch that’s geared towards runners. You can grab one for $220, down from the usual price of $450!
It’s got all the metrics you could want including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio, and more, and heart rate monitoring to evaluate your training status. Like to run with a soundtrack? You can download up to 500 songs onto the Forerunner 645, so you don’t have to carry your phone with you. Heck, leave your wallet at home too, because it’s got contactless payments via Garmin Pay. Nice.
Get running over to Amazon to grab one, they won’t last long at this price.
The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.
