Giveaway: Enter to win a Bomaker Magic 420 Pro projector

For the next week and a half, we’re running a giveaway where we’ll select two winners (yes, two!) to receive a brand new Magic 420 Pro projector, courtesy of Ultimea.

Yup, that’s right, you can win this highly-rated projector just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy, and it shouldn’t take you more than three minutes out of your day to enter.

So, what’s up for grabs? Ultimea is giving away two Magic 429 Pro projectors, valued at $149.99 each. Here’s everything you need to know.

Enjoy quality entertainment wherever you are with the Magic 420 Pro

Image: KnowTechie

The Magic 420 Pro projector offers everything you need from a portable projector.

It displays content in native 720P and 1080P, supports 2.4G+5G dual-band WiFi, features a built-in DSP power amplifier, and boasts a 9000:1 contrast ratio.

The buck doesn’t stop there. This projector has a lot of features packed into it. Here are some of our favorite key takeaways:

HiFi Speaker : This HiFi speaker offers a high-quality stereo surround sound, with 8W high power and a full frequency range.

: This HiFi speaker offers a high-quality stereo surround sound, with 8W high power and a full frequency range. WiFi Support: You can connect to the projector using a standard wired connection or go completely wireless with its built-in WiFi connection.

You can connect to the projector using a standard wired connection or go completely wireless with its built-in WiFi connection. Gorgeous Design: The projector’s sleek, modern design is accentuated by its soft-touch finish and precision-engineered tactile buttons.

The projector’s sleek, modern design is accentuated by its soft-touch finish and precision-engineered tactile buttons. 720P Native Display: The projector’s native 1280x720p resolution with the latest 6-layer coated glass lens makes for a clear image with minimal blur.

Not bad for a projector you could potently get for free, right? If this sounds like it’s checking off all the right boxes, let’s proceed to the giveaway.

How to enter

Image: KnowTechie

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below.

You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Additionally, entrants must like and follow Ultimea’s Facebook and Instagram pages, along with filling out a short survey. We’ll be verifying these requirements to make sure entrants are following the rules.

NOTE: Just keep in mind that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count.

Again, The giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

The giveaway will run from August 17 to August 26. Two winners will be selected and announced on August 29. Entries are limited to readers from the US, Canada, Europe, and the UK.

Once selected, two winners will receive one Magic 420 Pro projector from Ultimea, valued at $149.99. Good luck!