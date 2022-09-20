Giveaway: Enter to win a Bomaker Tapio III soundbar

For the next week, we’re running a giveaway where we’ll select one winner to receive a brand new Tapio III soundbar and subwoofer, courtesy of Bomaker.

Yup, that’s right, you can win this highly-rated home audio system just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy, and it shouldn’t take you more than three minutes out of your day to enter.

So, what’s up for grabs? Bomaker is giving away one Tapio III soundbar and subwoofer, valued at $139.99. Here’s everything you need to know.

Bomaker Tapio III – Key features

Image: Bomaker

For a soundbar that costs $139.99, this unit offers a ton of features. You get high-definition sound, 3D surround sound, a room-shaking subwoofer, and much more.

Here’s a quick breakdown of all the key takeaways:

Four 2.25″ Full-Range Speakers: Excellent 2.1 sound, fully optimized sound for movies or video games.

Excellent 2.1 sound, fully optimized sound for movies or video games. 190W Peak Power: This soundbar boasts 3D surround sound, 125dB output, and an increase in power of up to 25% over other portable bars.

This soundbar boasts 3D surround sound, 125dB output, and an increase in power of up to 25% over other portable bars. Intuitive Controls: Switch modes easily with the included wireless remote: Game, Bass +, 3D, Music, News, and Movie

Switch modes easily with the included wireless remote: Game, Bass +, 3D, Music, News, and Movie 50Hz – 20KHz Deep Bass: A Powerful 100W subwoofer with a 5.25 ″ speaker delivers the deepest bass you’ve ever heard.

A Powerful 100W subwoofer with a 5.25 ″ speaker delivers the deepest bass you’ve ever heard. Multiple Inputs: Connect the soundbar to your TV via an HDMI ARC, optical cable, AUX, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Not bad for a soundbar you could potentially get for free, right? Let’s proceed to the giveaway if this is checking off all the right boxes.

How to enter

Image: KnowTechie

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below.

You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Additionally, entrants must like and follow Ultimea’s (Bomaker’s parent company) Facebook and Instagram pages, along with filling out a short survey. We’ll verify these requirements to ensure entrants follow the rules.

NOTE: Remember that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count.

Again, The giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

The giveaway will run from September 20 to September 25. One winner will be selected and announced on August 28. Entries are limited to readers from the US, Canada, Europe, and the UK.

Once selected, one winner will receive a Bomaker Tapio III, valued at $149.99. Good luck!

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.

