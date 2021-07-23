GM’s Super Cruise is getting an upgrade with hands-free lane changes in 2022

General Motors has established itself as one of the major players in the push for automated driving systems in vehicles. The company’s Super Cruise technology is one of the best hands-free systems in vehicles today, and the system is getting a pretty significant upgrade.

An upgraded version of Super Cruise with towing support and automatic lane changes will be coming to seven new vehicles in 2022.

GM’s Super Cruise was initially launched in 2017 for the Cadillac CT6 sedan. Since then, the feature has evolved to offer a hands-free driving experience on more than 200,000 miles of North American roads. The vehicle uses a combination of GPS and onboard cameras to determine its location and provide a hands-free experience.

The newest version of Super Cruise will have three main upgraded features, according to a new report from The Verge. First, there’s the automatic hands-free lane change. While your vehicle is in Super Cruise mode, it will determine when it needs to make a pass, and automatically switch lanes and make the pass.

GIF: The Verge

The second big upgrade is all-new towing support. When you attach a trailer to a vehicle with Super Cruise, it will ask for the length of the trailer to better understand its size on the road. While hauling a trailer, the vehicle will adjust its driving patterns to compensate for the extra size and weight of your trailer.

The last upgrade has to do with the navigation of your vehicle. The upgraded version of Super Cruise will show compatible roads on the navigation display, to make sure your route is part of the 200,000 miles covered by Super Cruise.

GM is adding this updated version of Super Cruise to seven new vehicles in 2022, including the GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado. These will be the first two pickup trucks to be equipped with an advanced driver-assist system, opening up hands-free driving to a whole new market.

