Google Assistant’s new white noise is driving parents crazy – here’s why

Google has seemingly changed a feature that sleep-deprived parents everywhere have been relying on. That’s right, Google Assistant has a new white noise track, and everything is terrible.

See, it used to be that you could reliably ask Google Assistant to play white noise, and it would dutifully loop an hour-long recording for 12 hours. It can also play other ambient sounds, like the ocean, rain, or even a thunderstorm.

The problem is that now the hour-long white noise recording has been swapped out. Instead, Google Assistant now plays a new, quieter white noise track that loops at a shorter interval. You can see how that could be problematic for anyone who was used to the louder, longer recording.

The Google Nest Community is full of posts complaining about the change, and the only common thing is that nobody likes it. Parents of small children are reporting they’re waking during the transition, or are not being able to sleep in the first place. The loop length isn’t the same for everyone either, as reports between ten minutes to thirty before the sound loops have been made.

The other big issue is that the sound seems muffled. Some users have resorted to turning their Nest speakers to 70-percent volume to make up for that, but then any other notifications come through at ear-splitting volumes.

Twitter hates the new Google Assistant white noise sound

People have gone to Twitter (as is typically the case) to talk about the change, and the general consensus is that it is terrible.

@madebygoogle change the white noise sound back!! — Karleigh (@karleigh86) January 16, 2022

@madebygoogle #HeyGoogle you need to bring back the original white noise ambient sound, please! I’m not the only parent/person requesting this. Google it! (Devices: Google nest mini and Google home, Country: U.S., Command: Hey Google, play white noise) — Kathy Mowrer (@KathyGuevara) January 17, 2022

I knew I wasn't going crazy! The Google white noise sound changed! @DymburtNews confirms. It's too quiet. I ditched it last night and played something off my phone. — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) January 18, 2022

We use Google for white noise and they changed it. IT SUCKS. More quiet and muffled.



But asking it to play river sounds is very similar to their old white noise, in case anyone needs to know! — мα∂αℓуии ❄ (@ladyisacat) January 15, 2022

Well, @google changed the file they've used for years for their white noise on home speakers to a muffled bassy mess and all the toddler and baby parents are coming out of the woodwork to report tantrums and sleep troubles. https://t.co/QxT1r250QS — Ben Taylor (@focalexpress) January 15, 2022

I use a Google home to play white noise when I sleep and they appear to have changed the default white noise in both sound and volume so that’s what I’ll be spiraling about this week — Reagan Myers (@reagancmyers) January 16, 2022

@google @madebygoogle Have you changed/tweaked the white noise sound on the Google Nest mini? It used to be fairly high quality and reliable but now seems to be muffled and low quality, can barely use it to block out my neighbour's now. Please restore the old version? — maaaaaaaaaaatt (@mcdnin) January 15, 2022

Google changed the default white noise sound on the Nest speakers, so guess I’m never going to sleep again 🤷‍♂️ — Michael Leibel (@leibel) January 15, 2022

Good looking out, Google. It’s only year *checks notes* three of a global pandemic, and you decide to put a new white noise sound onto Google Assistant. It’s not like anyone was using that to sleep, or anything…

At least Google is aware of the issue. The @madebygoogle has been replying to the irate Twitter users, saying that “they don’t have any details to share” while also asking which specific words the users are saying to get the white noise. That could mean that the change wasn’t intended, and Google will be able to change it back.

Maybe it’s time to get a dedicated, can’t-be-updated-over-the-internet white noise generator. I used one of ASTI’s LectroFan models with our little one, and it worked great. The big bonus here is that the white noise is non-looping, so there’s no jarring transition like the Google Assistant sounds.

