Google Chrome will now let you group tags together by color and name – here’s how it works

If you’re the type of person who likes to collect tabs in their browser as an ad-hoc version of a filing system, you’ll love the new feature that Google is adding to its Chrome Browser. It’s a new way to group tabs together, and it’s great. Think of it as a digital post-it note for your browser bar. It’s immediately apparent why this is a good thing.

Google outlined the new tab organization tool in a short recent blog post, starting with this fantastic line:

There are two types of people in the world: tab minimalists who have just a few tabs open at a time and tab collectors who have…significantly more

Here’s how Google Chrome’s new tab feature works

As you can see in the GIF below, you’ll be able to right-click on tabs to add them to groups. Once you’ve got tabs in a group, then you can drag the whole tab around, as you would a single tab. Nifty, right?

Sure, you can say all you want about how other browsers have already had tab sorting capabilities for ages, but this feels much cleaner to me. I don’t like having sidebars on my browser as it eats into my viewing area. Now I can sort work tabs into one group, research tabs into a second, and have other groups for whatever else I have open. Fantastic stuff.

Google says the feature is already in a beta version of Chrome and will be rolling out to the main browser when the newest version of Chrome turns up later next week.

