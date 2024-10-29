Google could switch to a Tensor chip for the Pixel Watch 5

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A new leak details Google’s intentions to put its own in-house processor into its smartwatches following its success with five generations of Tensor-based phones.

The company could launch a special Tensor chip for Pixel Watches in 2026 for the Pixel Watch 5.

The “NPT” chip will use older CPU cores, continuing a trend in wearable chips that prioritizes efficiency above cutting-edge performance.

Details such as the process node and modem are yet unknown, but the chip is intended to improve smart features.

Besides revealing details about the AI-powered camera upgrades for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 lineups, Android Authority’s Kamila Wojciechowska also shared details about what to expect from the future Pixel Watch.

The post, citing leaked internal documents, suggests that Google plans to bring its custom Tensor chips to wearables. The new chip, codenamed NPT, is expected to launch in 2026.

The chip will feature one ARM Cortex-A78 core and two Cortex-A55 cores, which, while not the latest, are more advanced than those in current Snapdragon wearable chips.

The NPT chip may also use a 3nm process, like Google’s upcoming Tensor G5 and G6, which could potentially result in significant battery life improvements.

This transition to Tensor in wearables could be as transformative as it was for Pixel phones.

It could possibly enable advanced AI capabilities like Gemini on devices like the Pixel Watch. If successful, this shift could mark a major step forward in Google’s wearable technology.

The leaked documents, dated early 2023, suggest that Google was already planning for a future Pixel Watch 5, indicating its commitment to advancing its smartwatch lineup.

Google may be considering the benefits of developing its own smartwatch chips, which would allow it greater control over new features.

However, 2026 is still two years away, and Google’s plans for the Pixel Watch 5 are subject to change.

