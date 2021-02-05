Google disabled The Great Suspender Chrome extension, saying it contains malware

Full disclosure: I’ve been using The Great Suspender extension for literally years now. So the news that Google is giving them the boot from the Chrome Web Store on top of completely disabling it from everyone’s Chrome browser is hitting me especially hard.

That’s right, Google removed and disabled The Great Suspender extension. Users who had the extension installed in their browser received a message notifying them the extension “contains malware.” Any mention of The Great Suspender on the Chrome Web Store has been completely wiped from existence.

For those who have never heard of this extension, The Great Suspender would shut down tabs you weren’t using in Google Chrome, basically cutting down on memory and heavy resource usage. Essentially, it made Google Chrome run faster, especially for folks who tend to keep a ton of tabs open.

Image: Chrome Web Store

As to what kind of malware Google found, it’s still unclear, the company hasn’t disclosed any details other than it “contains malware.” And they’re not replying back to requests for comments. Mashable, The Verge, and many other tech publications have tried getting them on record.

So yea, I hate to be the one to tell you but The Great Suspender is finished. It was nice while it lasted. I’m immensely thankful for the extension and all the potential malware it has infected on my machine.

If you’re like me and need to find something to replace The Great Suspender, here are some Google Chrome tab-saving extensions worth checking out.

Are you bummed out by this news? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

