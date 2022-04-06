Google is adding emoji reactions in Google Docs

When you’re on Google Docs, there are a couple of options that let you add comments or suggest edits without changing the actual text. Now, Google Docs is adding a new feature that will let users react to text with an emoji.

Google announced this upcoming feature in an announcement post on the company’s website. The new emoji option will join the “Suggest Edits” and “Add Comment” options that pop up on Google Docs when you highlight certain text.

The platform shared a look at the new feature through a GIF in its announcement post. Whenever you highlight a piece of text in a Google Doc, the “Suggest Edits” and “Add Comment” options pop up on the right side. And that’s where you will find the new emoji reaction option.

Gif: Google

When you select the emoji option on Google Docs, you can then look through the full updated Emoji 14.0 list. You’ll also be able to search through the entire catalog using keywords to find the perfect emoji for your reaction.

Google’s new emoji react feature will be permanently enabled for Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus subscribers. The more basic tiers, unfortunately, won’t have access to the feature.

Google Docs has started rolling out the new emoji feature for some users today. The more general rollout will begin on April 20.

