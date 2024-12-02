Google Maps get Waze reports feature for road hazards warning

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google Maps is gaining a valuable feature through integration with Waze, which will show you hazard warnings on the road, as first reported by 9to5Google.

As promised earlier this year, the company has begun incorporating real-time incident reports from Waze users directly into the Google Maps interface.

Let’s examine how this new feature can be useful on the road.

Google Maps gets a new useful feature

With this integration, Google Maps can now alert users to speed traps, accidents, or other road hazards reported by Waze drivers while navigating.

For instance, Reddit user Truckin_18 recently experienced this feature when they received a “Police reported ahead” notification during navigation.

Image: Reddit

The alert appeared as a bottom-sheet pop-up, clearly marked as sourced from Waze drivers.

As evident from the screenshot, it gives users interactive options to confirm or deny the presence of the police, with prominent “Yes” and “No” buttons.

These notifications automatically disappear after a brief period to minimize distraction. Initially focusing on police alerts, Waze has shared that the feature will expand to include other incident types later.

The integration reflects a broader data-sharing initiative between Waze and Google Geo, designed to offer users the most accurate, real-time mapping information.

This rollout aligns with Google’s ongoing efforts to refine incident reporting within Maps, including gradually introducing a more intuitive interface for such features.

However, the implementation appears to be in its early stages. So far, only a small number of users, such as the mentioned Redditor, have encountered these Waze-sourced alerts on Google Maps.

The limited availability suggests that Google may be conducting regional tests or a staggered release.

As of now, Google has not provided official details about the timeline or scope of the rollout, leaving many users uncertain about when they might access this feature.

You can, however, expect an announcement in the coming days.

