Google Messages to get backup feature to save and restore chats

Google is developing a dedicated backup and restore tool directly within the Messages app. Currently, backups for Google Messages rely on Google One, which is not intuitive or widely understood by users.

A teardown of the latest beta version of Google Messages by 9to5Google uncovered references to the new backup feature.

Folks over at Android Authority further explored this functionality by enabling it through internal adjustments, providing insights into its operation.

When the backup tool is rolled out, users will receive a prompt to enable the feature. This notification will appear in the menu accessed by tapping the profile icon at the top-right corner of the app.

The tool will allow users to back up their RCS chats and any associated media to their linked Google account.

For privacy and security, Google will implement end-to-end encryption for chat backups. However, this feature will require users to enable a screen lock on their device.

The app will also automatically restore all conversations to a new device when users log in with their Google account, simplifying the transfer process.

However, users can only configure the app to back up media over Wi-Fi, which will help users save their mobile data.

Many users are unaware of Google One for backup service or fail to restore conversations correctly, especially during device setup.

Additionally, restoring RCS chats between devices through Google One has been unreliable.

By introducing a native backup and sync tool, Google aims to resolve these issues, ensuring a smoother experience when transferring conversations or recovering lost data.

Built-in backup features are standard in most popular messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp. And now, Google Message will get it too.

Screenshots from the beta indicate that Google is nearing completion of the feature, suggesting a public release is imminent.

