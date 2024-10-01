Google Pixel 9a leak gives us an early look at the new design

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

It seems like Google isn’t done with the Pixel 9 series, as it still has a member missing in the family: the Pixel 9a. A leak from Android Headlines and OnLeaks showcases high-resolution renders of the Pixel 9a, giving us an early look at the device.

However, unlike previous A-series Pixel devices, the Pixel 9a does not have the same design as the other Pixel 9 series members. It could launch in 2025, around the same time as Google I/O in the spring.

New Pixel phone, new design

Image: Android Headlines

Google completely changed the Pixel 9 line’s camera bar, which now resembles a pill-shaped camera island rather than extending into the phone’s frame.

However, the Pixel 9a appears to sport a revised camera bar, making it considerably different from the Pixel 9. Instead of a protruding camera island module, the Pixel 9a has a dual camera system that blends seamlessly with the rest of the phone’s back.

The Pixel 9a appears to have a dual camera configuration, including a primary camera and an ultrawide lens, suggesting that Google will skip the telephoto sensor for the Pixel 9a. The display also features huge bezels surrounding it, typical with the Pixel A-series phones.

Unlike the rest of the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9a will be released with Android 15. If all goes according to Google’s plan, Android 15 should come out sometime this month. The Pixel 9a should also receive seven years of major OS releases and security patches, per Google’s commitment.

It will use a Tensor G4 processor, the same as the rest of the Pixel 9 series. Other specifications for the Pixel 9a should be identical to those of the Pixel 8a. It could feature a 6.1-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The battery life could be slightly better than its predecessor.

