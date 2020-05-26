Google Sheets techniques and hacks you should know about

Google Spreadsheets is one of the best tools ever created for personal and business use. This simple software offers a variety of services, as long as you know about the tools and features of the program, hence you can accomplish a lot.

Google Spreadsheets is also one of the most versatile programs. You can do almost anything that you wish to do beyond just creating sheets per se. Calculations and reports can be created, shared and edited by numerous file owners.

If you’re collaborating with a team spread across various regions of the globe, Google Spreadsheets can be accessed and viewed, at any time, quite easily. When you come across an interesting new app like Google Spreadsheets, you’d like to know as many tips and tricks you can to get the most out of this experience. Hence, the faster you learn these tricks and hacks, the more efficient your experience will be.

Google Spreadsheets have a wide array of functionality and hold immense amounts of applicability, no matter how you want to use them. They are easy to get started, however, there’s a broad range of work you can do with data as you continue to learn more features and functions of this amazing application.

Of all the many benefits that Google Spreadsheets can bring, you would be much interested in knowing how to use it to your advantage. Otherwise, you’re going to be missing out on all the great advantages it can bring to you and your business as a whole.

Here are some of the best Google Spreadsheets tricks and hacks that you should know about

Send an Email Through a Comment

On Google Spreadsheets, you can highlight specific cells and insert your comments in it. Furthermore, you can also automatically send an email through this comment.

Google Spreadsheets have thus offered one of the best features for collaboration with your entire team. With this automatic email feature, you’re able to update the recipient in real-time.

To send an email through a comment here’s all that you have to do:

Click the cell you’d like to add a comment to and select the add comment option.

When the comment box pops up, add a plus sign (+) then the email address of the recipient.

When you add your comment, the recipient will also receive the email immediately.

Group The Cells in a Particular Order

You can group the cells on your Google Spreadsheets in numerous ways. Generally, this may depend on the specific function of the created spreadsheet, or your personal preference. Here, one of the best techniques you can apply is to use the ARRAYFORMULA().

To simplify things even more, an array refers to a table of values. When the ARRAYFORMULA is applied to your data, your data is also processed in a single batch. By using this formula, you can immediately make changes in just one place, then these changes are automatically applied to the entire data range.

Create Heatmaps

Heatmaps are the feature that allows you to draw attention to certain important parts of your tables. Especially when you’re working on large data, big sheets, and multiple tables, it’s going to be very confusing for the reader to immediately point out the major areas of interest. Beyond simply highlighting, a heatmap is the best way to create layers of importance on your sheets.

For instance, lighter red highlights are for less important information, middle red highlights are quite important data, however, the intense red constitutes the most important information which might need the most attention.

To create heatmaps, you can use the conditional formatting feature on Google Sheets, through the following steps:

Select the cells on which you wish to apply the format rules

Click Format, then Conditional Formatting

Create a rule, using the color scale feature

Use Pivot Tables

Pivot tables on Google Spreadsheets come in handy, particularly when you’re working with a large set of data you’d like to summarize.

With the pivot tables features, your two-dimensional table can be pivoted, allowing you to come up with a third dimension of your table. This kind of feature helps you in answering questions like the following:

How many rockers were sold in each store or branch, for the fourth quarter of 2019?

Which sales representative contributed the most in terms of revenue for the month of May?

Henceforth, to create pivot tables, you can follow through these steps:

Highlight all of the cells that you’d like to use for your data

On the top menu, click Data, then select the Pivot Table option

Create a customized pivot table, as you wish

Apply Different Filters

Yes, filters can be also applied on your Google Spreadsheets document, and these filters are in place, such that you can better understand and analyze certain groups of data from your sheets.

With filters, now you can be able to view only the rows or columns in your sheets that are of particular interest. This trick can come in handy, especially when you’re using your spreadsheets now during a report.

To apply a filter on your spreadsheets, here are the steps for you to undertake:

Select the Filter icon or button

Choose the values that you wish to be included in your filters

Use The Data Validation Function

Another function that makes your Google Spreadsheets more efficient is the Data Validation function. This function allows you to constrain all the values that are entered in your worksheets.

To use the Data Validation function, keep in mind the following steps:

Choose “Data” from the top menu

Click “Data Validation”

After, you can choose either “List from a range” or “List of items”

Through this, when one enters data that doesn’t match any of the items on the list that you’ve made, a warning will pop up. With this function, you can even restrict people, whereby whoever views or has access to your sheets will now only be able to enter items coming from your list.

Protect Data In Your Sheets

This technique works very usefully when there are many users of the same Google Spreadsheet document. When there is information that has to be final, especially those data that are very important, you might want to lock these cells. In so doing, the data within the cells that you’ve locked isn’t accidentally changed.

This can be done by accessing the “Range editing permissions” tab. Then, choose the “only you” option.

Final Words

This Google sheets cheat sheet, enables you to maximize the utility and the functions of Google Spreadsheets. In general, the goal is to benefit from Google Spreadsheets in the best way possible. Yes, it may take some time and effort on your part to master these techniques. But, once you get the hang of it, you’ll realize that you’ve actually been missing out on so much simply because you haven’t yet been using Google Sheets to your advantage. Now, go ahead and start applying these techniques.

