Google’s newest mesh WiFi system is down to its lowest price yet. Get a three-pack for just $149

If the WiFi coverage in your home isn’t cutting it and you’re looking to expand its reach, then you should seriously consider looking into a mesh WiFi system. They’re super reliable and offer super-fast speeds, regardless of where you are in the house.

If you need a suggestion, we highly suggest checking out Google’s latest offering because right now, it’s down to just $149. This three-pack mesh WiFi system typically sells for $199.

Google WiFi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google WiFi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet. So basically, it’s Wi-Fi that just works.

To date, this is the price we’ve seen so far. If you’ve been meaning to pull the trigger on something like this, well, today is your day. We’re not sure how long this price will last, so it’s best to pull the trigger on this sooner than later.

If you prefer another shopping route, Best Buy is offering the same deal too. Click the button below for more details.

