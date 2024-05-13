Hey, allergy sufferers, plant whisperers, and anyone craving fresher air—listen up: Allergy season has officially touched down. Thankfully, this deal is here to help.

The GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Max, a powerhouse of hydration, is on sale for just $70.99 (down from $129.99).

Don’t forget to punch in the promo code 5COCLZ5I when you snag it on Amazon. Time to end your dry air drama!

Promo Code: 5COCLZ5I GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Max $129.99 The GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Max features a 7L capacity, app and voice controls, and customizable RGB lighting, aiming for efficient, large-area humidification and convenience. What We Like: Offers a 30% stronger mist to quickly alleviate dry air conditions.

Facilitates easy adjustments via its app or voice commands, enhancing user convenience.

Capable of running up to 70 hours, ideal for continuous use in large rooms.

Provides added functionality with adjustable RGB lights for ambiance and safety.

So why should you jump on this deal? This humidifier is not just smart; it’s a genius.

Thanks to a 30% stronger mist output, it brings instant relief to your nasal congestion and dry throats. It not only cares for you but also for your green buddies by providing the moisture they crave.

Speed is its middle name. With its max 650ml/h warm mist capacity, it ramps up the humidity by 20% in just 10 mins. That’s twice as fast as your average humidifier. Remember, better use pure water to keep things clean and healthy.

Control freaks, this one is for you

The GoveeHome App allows you to tweak real-time humidity, set your desired moisture levels, and even schedule operations. Too comfy to move? Just ask Alexa to adjust settings for ultimate convenience.

Living large? No problem. Its 7L capacity tank pumps out moisture for up to 70 hours, covering spaces as large as 800 sq ft. That means fewer refills and more chill.

And for those who enjoy a sprinkle of style with their substance, customizable RGB lights offer cozy ambient lighting to suit your mood or prevent midnight toe stubs.

The deal kicks off on Monday, May 13 at the stroke of midnight—this deal’s starting and you don’t want to miss out on it. Click here, buy now, breathe better!

